ABN Amro Investment Solutions Acquires 141,210 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

ABN Amro Investment Solutions boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 90.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,969 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 141,210 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in CocaCola were worth $20,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CocaCola by 438.8% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CocaCola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in CocaCola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CocaCola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Chairman James Quincey sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $15,780,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 78,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,166,429.50. This represents a 71.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 786,726 shares of company stock worth $62,547,977 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $81.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $351.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.52. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $65.35 and a one year high of $82.66.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on CocaCola from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 price target on CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen raised their price target on CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CocaCola presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KO

CocaCola News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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