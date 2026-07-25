ABN Amro Investment Solutions Acquires 147,226 Shares of ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

ABN Amro Investment Solutions lifted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 94.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,580 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 147,226 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $51,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the 1st quarter worth about $407,000. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS bought a new position in ExxonMobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,978,000. Mathes Company Inc. grew its holdings in ExxonMobil by 15.0% in the first quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. HORAN Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.3% during the first quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 188.5% during the 1st quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 84,673 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ExxonMobil from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExxonMobil currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $163.25.

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More ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of ExxonMobil stock opened at $156.88 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $145.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.45. The company has a market cap of $650.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.17. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $105.53 and a 12-month high of $176.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. ExxonMobil's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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