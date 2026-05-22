ABN Amro Investment Solutions Acquires 14,869 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

ABN Amro Investment Solutions lifted its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 275.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,269 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,869 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in DoorDash were worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company's stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 0.8% in the third quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company's stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 4.3% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company's stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 2.2% in the third quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company's stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in DoorDash by 5.2% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,241 shares of the company's stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company's stock.

Get DoorDash alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citizens Jmp decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $320.00 to $255.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $259.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DASH

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In related news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.34, for a total value of $1,883,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 843,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at $158,898,314.52. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $220,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,475,263.22. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 42,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,908,813 over the last ninety days. 5.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $159.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of 75.84 and a beta of 1.87. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $163.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.85. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $143.30 and a one year high of $285.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DoorDash, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DoorDash wasn't on the list.

While DoorDash currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here