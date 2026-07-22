ABN Amro Investment Solutions Acquires 43,031 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

ABN Amro Investment Solutions grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 43,031 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 0.9% of ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $72,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: AMD’s expanded partnership with Microsoft is the biggest near-term driver. Microsoft said it will deploy AMD’s Helios rack-scale AI systems across Azure, which boosts AMD’s credibility in AI infrastructure and signals potential multi-year revenue from cloud data centers. Article Title

AMD’s expanded partnership with Microsoft is the biggest near-term driver. Microsoft said it will deploy AMD’s Helios rack-scale AI systems across Azure, which boosts AMD’s credibility in AI infrastructure and signals potential multi-year revenue from cloud data centers. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also positioning ahead of AMD’s upcoming Advancing AI 2026 event, where the company is expected to unveil new AI products, customer wins, and roadmap details that could further strengthen the bull case. Article Title

Investors are also positioning ahead of AMD’s upcoming Advancing AI 2026 event, where the company is expected to unveil new AI products, customer wins, and roadmap details that could further strengthen the bull case. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised price targets or reiterated constructive views on AMD, pointing to stronger AI demand, better chip outlooks, and expanding hyperscaler deals. Article Title

Several analysts raised price targets or reiterated constructive views on AMD, pointing to stronger AI demand, better chip outlooks, and expanding hyperscaler deals. Positive Sentiment: Broader semiconductor strength is also helping sentiment, with chip stocks rebounding across the sector and AMD participating in the rally alongside peers like Micron and Intel. Article Title

Broader semiconductor strength is also helping sentiment, with chip stocks rebounding across the sector and AMD participating in the rally alongside peers like Micron and Intel. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary notes that AMD’s valuation is already elevated, so the stock may need continued execution and additional AI wins to justify further upside. Article Title

Some commentary notes that AMD’s valuation is already elevated, so the stock may need continued execution and additional AI wins to justify further upside. Negative Sentiment: A few articles highlight risk that insider selling and a premium valuation could cap gains if the AI rollout disappoints or momentum cools. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total transaction of $57,586,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,896,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,334,572,400.31. This trade represents a 4.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,630 shares of company stock worth $152,147,456. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $579.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $468.65.

View Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 8.1%

NASDAQ AMD opened at $544.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $506.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.75 billion, a PE ratio of 178.50, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.22 and a fifty-two week high of $584.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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