ABN Amro Investment Solutions Acquires 6,174 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

ABN Amro Investment Solutions lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,459 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Quanta Services were worth $21,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,916,540 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,208,672,000 after acquiring an additional 765,822 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,017,123 shares of the construction company's stock worth $384,554,000 after acquiring an additional 416,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,143,619 shares of the construction company's stock worth $7,519,079,000 after acquiring an additional 386,937 shares during the period. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 376.5% during the 4th quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. now owns 422,486 shares of the construction company's stock worth $178,264,000 after acquiring an additional 333,817 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 812,748 shares of the construction company's stock worth $336,819,000 after acquiring an additional 186,857 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Quanta Services Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $708.94 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $320.56 and a one year high of $788.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $625.85 and a 200-day moving average of $525.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $106.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Quanta Services's revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total transaction of $100,184,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 556,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,183,462.15. The trade was a 18.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. The trade was a 33.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $654.00 to $857.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial set a $851.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $685.00 to $826.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $708.05.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PWR

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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