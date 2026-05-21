ABN Amro Investment Solutions Acquires New Holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 155,354 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $18,695,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,026,019 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,963,934,000 after purchasing an additional 445,283 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 7.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,728,643 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,366,655,000 after buying an additional 2,660,910 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,620,927 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,790,773,000 after buying an additional 127,466 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ExxonMobil by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,194,493 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,517,179,000 after acquiring an additional 340,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in ExxonMobil by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,396,334 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,299,687,000 after acquiring an additional 886,087 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at ExxonMobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $339,313.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 18,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,955.28. This trade represents a 10.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

ExxonMobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $156.44 on Thursday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $101.18 and a 52 week high of $176.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price target on ExxonMobil and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $163.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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