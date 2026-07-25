ABN Amro Investment Solutions Acquires New Position in Bunge Global SA $BG

ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,699 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Bunge Global by 23.5% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,039 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 4,379 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc grew its stake in Bunge Global by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 7,194 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 35,691 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $121.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $74.95 and a 52 week high of $134.87.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.86. Bunge Global had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Bunge Global's quarterly revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Bunge Global from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Bunge Global from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $132.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BG

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company's core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

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