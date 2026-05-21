ABN Amro Investment Solutions Acquires New Stake in GE Aerospace $GE

ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,367 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,818,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GE. Wall Street Zen downgraded GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $348.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GE

GE Aerospace Stock Up 5.2%

GE opened at $300.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $313.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.36. The business's 50-day moving average price is $295.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $228.01 and a 12 month high of $348.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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