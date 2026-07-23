ABN Amro Investment Solutions Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

ABN Amro Investment Solutions increased its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,663 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in International Business Machines were worth $12,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,446,429,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,021,912 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,523,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976,756 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in International Business Machines by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,617,117 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,663,847,000 after buying an additional 2,553,552 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 359.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,896,675 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $561,814,000 after buying an additional 1,484,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,796,390,000 after buying an additional 1,439,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

International Business Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Oppenheimer downgraded International Business Machines from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $278.68.

Read Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of IBM opened at $206.03 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $263.26 and its 200 day moving average is $261.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $204.44 and a 12-month high of $332.46. The company has a market capitalization of $193.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $2.93. The business had revenue of $17.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.48 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company's revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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