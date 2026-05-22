ABN Amro Investment Solutions Boosts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

ABN Amro Investment Solutions boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) by 67.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,034 shares of the credit services provider's stock after buying an additional 34,797 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in PayPal were worth $5,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,376,927 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $5,276,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534,462 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,177,536 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $548,520,000 after buying an additional 2,160,227 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $97,794,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,131,949 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $746,508,000 after buying an additional 1,093,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $51,680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company's stock.

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PayPal News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Argus lowered their price target on PayPal from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on PayPal from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $55.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $79.50. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. PayPal's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, CAO Chris Natali sold 2,208 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $98,763.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,140 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,992.20. This trade represents a 65.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 13,515 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $621,960.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,837.66. This represents a 30.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 57,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,341 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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