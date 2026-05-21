ABN Amro Investment Solutions Boosts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

ABN Amro Investment Solutions raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 113.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,380 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 28,339 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $17,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 126.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,042,049 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $4,503,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,009 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,766,922 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $7,516,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,182 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,499,949 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $6,042,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,337 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $528,273,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,823,871 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $629,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,850 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,320,775. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $385.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

More UnitedHealth Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target on UnitedHealth to $440 from $410 and kept an Outperform rating, signaling confidence that the managed care sector’s recent weakness is easing. Article Title

Mizuho raised its price target on UnitedHealth to from $410 and kept an rating, signaling confidence that the managed care sector’s recent weakness is easing. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Zacks Research lifted estimates across multiple future periods, including FY2027 EPS to $20.52 from $19.76 and FY2028 EPS to $22.75 , reinforcing expectations for strong earnings power ahead. Article Title

Analysts at Zacks Research lifted estimates across multiple future periods, including FY2027 EPS to from $19.76 and FY2028 EPS to , reinforcing expectations for strong earnings power ahead. Positive Sentiment: Additional commentary from Wall Street suggests UNH could regain momentum over the next 12 months as investors look past the Berkshire-driven volatility. Article Title

Additional commentary from Wall Street suggests UNH could regain momentum over the next 12 months as investors look past the Berkshire-driven volatility. Neutral Sentiment: News about Berkshire Hathaway reshuffling its portfolio, including exiting UnitedHealth, is weighing on sentiment, but the move appears driven by Berkshire’s broader allocation changes rather than a new company-specific warning. Article Title

News about Berkshire Hathaway reshuffling its portfolio, including exiting UnitedHealth, is weighing on sentiment, but the move appears driven by Berkshire’s broader allocation changes rather than a new company-specific warning. Negative Sentiment: UnitedHealth remains under scrutiny after Berkshire Hathaway fully exited its stake, which has sparked selling pressure and renewed concerns about near-term headwinds for the stock. Article Title

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $383.30 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $404.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $322.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $348.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.20 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is presently 66.77%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider UnitedHealth Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UnitedHealth Group wasn't on the list.

While UnitedHealth Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here