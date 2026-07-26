ABN Amro Investment Solutions Boosts Stock Position in United Microelectronics Corporation $UMC

ABN Amro Investment Solutions lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC - Free Report) by 300.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,700 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 65,800 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Arax Advisory Partners raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 583.7% during the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 8,656 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,817 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Stock Down 6.9%

NYSE:UMC opened at $19.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.58. United Microelectronics Corporation has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $28.96. The company's fifty day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 20.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Corporation will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

United Microelectronics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.4122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 166.0%. This is an increase from United Microelectronics's previous annual dividend of $0.37. United Microelectronics's dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UMC. BNP Paribas Exane reissued an "underperform" rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics presently has a consensus rating of "Strong Sell" and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UMC

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is a Taiwan-based semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related manufacturing services to a global customer base. Founded in 1980, the company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits for a range of customers including fabless semiconductor companies and integrated device manufacturers. UMC is publicly listed NYSE: UMC and focuses on high-reliability manufacturing rather than branding consumer products.

UMC's core services encompass wafer fabrication using a portfolio of process technologies, with particular emphasis on mature and specialty nodes that support analog, power-management, radio-frequency (RF), and mixed-signal applications.

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