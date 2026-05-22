ABN Amro Investment Solutions Buys 11,363 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

ABN Amro Investment Solutions boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI - Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,556 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 11,363 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Choreo LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 1.1% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,931 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.1% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 10,966 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 10.9% in the third quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 22.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 713 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Crown Castle from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Crown Castle from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Crown Castle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Crown Castle from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $98.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Crown Castle

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 4,650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $401,481.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,300.22. The trade was a 15.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $262,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 5,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at $507,442. This trade represents a 34.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Crown Castle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Crown Castle appointed Kris Hinson as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer and Mark Lennon as Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, moves that support its transition to a pure-play U.S. tower company and may improve customer strategy, digital capabilities, and information security. Article Title

Crown Castle appointed Kris Hinson as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer and Mark Lennon as Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, moves that support its transition to a pure-play U.S. tower company and may improve customer strategy, digital capabilities, and information security. Positive Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly dividend of $1.0625 per share, reinforcing Crown Castle’s income appeal for investors. Article Title

The board declared a quarterly dividend of $1.0625 per share, reinforcing Crown Castle’s income appeal for investors. Positive Sentiment: Management is advancing its fiber-sale and debt-reduction plan, with proceeds expected to be used for about $1 billion of share repurchases and roughly $7 billion of debt paydown, which could strengthen the balance sheet over time. Article Title

Management is advancing its fiber-sale and debt-reduction plan, with proceeds expected to be used for about $1 billion of share repurchases and roughly $7 billion of debt paydown, which could strengthen the balance sheet over time. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s latest quarterly results showed better-than-expected EPS and revenue, but revenue still declined year over year, leaving investors focused on whether the turnaround can sustain itself.

The company’s latest quarterly results showed better-than-expected EPS and revenue, but revenue still declined year over year, leaving investors focused on whether the turnaround can sustain itself. Negative Sentiment: Wolfe Research downgraded Crown Castle Inc. NYSE: CCI from Outperform to Peer Perform, citing weaker long-term growth prospects, including pressure tied to DISH lease payment defaults and higher interest rates. Article Title

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of CCI stock opened at $92.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.16 and a 200 day moving average of $87.60. The stock has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.96 and a twelve month high of $115.76.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $995.42 million. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 64.64% and a net margin of 25.13%.Crown Castle's quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Crown Castle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.490 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Crown Castle's payout ratio is 175.62%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company's assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

Further Reading

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