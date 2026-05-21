ABN Amro Investment Solutions Buys 25,210 Shares of McDonald's Corporation $MCD

ABN Amro Investment Solutions boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 257.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,990 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after acquiring an additional 25,210 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in McDonald's were worth $10,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of McDonald's in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 92 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 1,616.7% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 103 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald's in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Painted Porch Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 735.7% in the 3rd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company's stock.

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McDonald's Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $280.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.43. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $301.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.54. McDonald's Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $271.98 and a fifty-two week high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. McDonald's's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra raised shares of McDonald's to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of McDonald's from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of McDonald's from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of McDonald's from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $334.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

Trending Headlines about McDonald's

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 6,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.29, for a total value of $2,066,731.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,291 shares in the company, valued at $763,567.39. This trade represents a 73.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.72, for a total transaction of $100,805.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,042.24. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 12,119 shares of company stock worth $3,945,973 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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