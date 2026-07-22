ABN Amro Investment Solutions Buys 2,813 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

ABN Amro Investment Solutions increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI - Free Report) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,038 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $22,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get MercadoLibre alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company's stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company's stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the company's stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,822.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,495.00 and a 12 month high of $2,548.50. The stock's 50 day moving average is $1,692.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1,818.66.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $8.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.75 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 6.04%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research raised MercadoLibre from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,050.00 to $1,750.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $3,500.00 to $2,800.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $2,100.00 target price on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $2,258.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MELI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin acquired 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,655.93 per share, for a total transaction of $993,558.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,867,505.15. This trade represents a 12.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MercadoLibre, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MercadoLibre wasn't on the list.

While MercadoLibre currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here