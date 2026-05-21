ABN Amro Investment Solutions Buys 36,047 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

ABN Amro Investment Solutions increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 105.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 36,047 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Micron Technology were worth $20,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MU. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology Trading Up 4.8%

MU stock opened at $731.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $825.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.91. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.93 and a twelve month high of $818.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $498.20 and a 200-day moving average of $381.87.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 2.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 424,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $227,643,978.78. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,032,460 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. HSBC raised their price target on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Micron Technology from $425.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $550.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $518.47.

View Our Latest Report on MU

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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