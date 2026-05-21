ABN Amro Investment Solutions Buys 56,386 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

ABN Amro Investment Solutions lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 79.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,392 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 56,386 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $12,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.9%

SCHW opened at $90.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $156.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.80. The business's 50-day moving average price is $92.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dennis Howard sold 27,903 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $2,651,343.06. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $994,859.40. This trade represents a 72.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 15,884 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $1,510,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 35,992 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,559.04. The trade was a 30.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 126,924 shares of company stock worth $12,268,634 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report).

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