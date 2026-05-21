ABN Amro Investment Solutions Buys 84,170 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

ABN Amro Investment Solutions increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 207.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,647 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 84,170 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Lam Research were worth $21,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Lam Research by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,015 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in Lam Research by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 54,590 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Northbridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,859 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on Lam Research from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. New Street Research increased their price objective on Lam Research from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank cut Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $292.97.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Key Stories Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam Research opened a new research lab in Salzburg, Austria, focused on advanced chip-packaging technology that could increase chip density and reduce costs, reinforcing its role in the AI semiconductor buildout. Reuters article

Lam Research opened a new research lab in Salzburg, Austria, focused on advanced chip-packaging technology that could increase chip density and reduce costs, reinforcing its role in the AI semiconductor buildout. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley upgraded Lam Research to Overweight , and Bernstein also lifted price targets after raising wafer fab equipment spending forecasts, signaling improving Street sentiment on LRCX. Barchart article

Morgan Stanley upgraded Lam Research to , and Bernstein also lifted price targets after raising wafer fab equipment spending forecasts, signaling improving Street sentiment on LRCX. Positive Sentiment: Analysts say Lam is benefiting from stronger AI chip demand, higher WFE spending, and record revenue/EPS trends, which supports expectations for continued growth in etch, deposition, and memory-related equipment. Zacks article

Analysts say Lam is benefiting from stronger AI chip demand, higher WFE spending, and record revenue/EPS trends, which supports expectations for continued growth in etch, deposition, and memory-related equipment. Positive Sentiment: Additional commentary highlighted Lam as one of the key “picks-and-shovels” names in the memory-chip and AI equipment trade, which is helping keep bullish momentum in the stock. 24/7 Wall St article

Additional commentary highlighted Lam as one of the key “picks-and-shovels” names in the memory-chip and AI equipment trade, which is helping keep bullish momentum in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: One comparison note from Zacks argued Applied Materials may have a valuation edge over LRCX, but this appears to be a relative assessment rather than a direct negative on Lam’s fundamentals. Zacks article

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,066 shares of company stock worth $27,953,242. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Trading Up 6.8%

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $292.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $79.49 and a twelve month high of $302.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.28 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.81. The stock's 50 day moving average is $250.60 and its 200 day moving average is $213.69.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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