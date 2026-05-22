ABN Amro Investment Solutions Buys New Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

ABN Amro Investment Solutions bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 84,083 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,750,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,596 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE:NEE opened at $89.66 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.88 and a 12-month high of $98.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.03.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,775,791.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,667,071.39. The trade was a 21.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $646,423.47. Following the transaction, the treasurer owned 26,719 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,411,924.13. This trade represents a 21.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $2,881,077 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about NextEra Energy

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. HSBC boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.15.

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NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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