ABN Amro Investment Solutions Buys Shares of 3,221 Jabil, Inc. $JBL

ABN Amro Investment Solutions bought a new stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,221 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,199,646 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,129,207,000 after purchasing an additional 36,646 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 1,157.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,915 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $315,964,000 after buying an additional 1,339,247 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 180.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 758,326 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $164,686,000 after buying an additional 487,595 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 55.3% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 704,246 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $142,399,000 after buying an additional 250,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 125.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 588,155 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $127,730,000 after buying an additional 327,238 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 4,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $1,204,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 60,267 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,140,367. The trade was a 6.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 1,634 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.74, for a total value of $501,213.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 23,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,296,424.38. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 37,981 shares of company stock valued at $11,360,740 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Jabil from $336.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Jabil from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Jabil from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Jabil from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $303.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Jabil

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $364.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $307.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.95. The stock has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. Jabil, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.52 and a 1 year high of $372.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.75 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 2.48%.Jabil's revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Jabil's payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

Further Reading

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