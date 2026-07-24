Go Pro
→ Trump's New Dollar (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

ABN Amro Investment Solutions Cuts Holdings in Essential Utilities Inc. $WTRG

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Essential Utilities logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

ABN Amro Investment Solutions cut its holdings in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG - Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,030 shares of the company's stock after selling 27,236 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A. bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $3,547,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,432,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $958,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Essential Utilities to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $39.62 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $37.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.81. Essential Utilities Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $42.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.07). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $861.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $782.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, formerly known as Aqua America, is a publicly traded water and natural gas utility holding company. Through its regulated water and wastewater subsidiaries, the company provides essential water services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. In addition, Essential Utilities delivers natural gas distribution services in Pennsylvania through its Peoples Gas subsidiary, offering integrated utility solutions under a unified corporate framework.

The company traces its roots to the Philadelphia Suburban Water Company, founded in 1886 to serve growing communities outside Philadelphia.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Essential Utilities Right Now?

Before you consider Essential Utilities, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Essential Utilities wasn't on the list.

While Essential Utilities currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 Cover
The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Solar lost. Wind lost. One won.
Solar lost. Wind lost. One won.
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
The invention Elon called the greatest in history
The invention Elon called the greatest in history
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
By Chris Markoch | July 18, 2026

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines