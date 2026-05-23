ABN Amro Investment Solutions Cuts Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

ABN Amro Investment Solutions decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 2,427 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Northbridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on REGN. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $778.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $921.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $923.00 to $917.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $700.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $792.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $638.88 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $476.49 and a one year high of $821.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $731.45 and a 200 day moving average of $744.92. The company has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.22 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.16%.

Key Headlines Impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Regeneron reported strong early results for Lynozyfic (linvoseltamab) in systemic AL amyloidosis, including rapid reductions in disease markers, a 100% complete response rate at the highest dose, and signs of improved heart and kidney function. The program remains investigational, but the data support a potential new growth opportunity. Article Title

Regeneron reported strong early results for in systemic AL amyloidosis, including rapid reductions in disease markers, a 100% complete response rate at the highest dose, and signs of improved heart and kidney function. The program remains investigational, but the data support a potential new growth opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Regeneron also announced that the European Medicines Agency accepted its filing for Otarmeni (lunsotogene parvec) in genetic hearing loss, a regulatory step that could expand the company’s rare-disease pipeline in the EU if approved. Article Title

Regeneron also announced that the European Medicines Agency accepted its filing for in genetic hearing loss, a regulatory step that could expand the company’s rare-disease pipeline in the EU if approved. Neutral Sentiment: A Zacks piece highlighted REGN as a “strong value stock,” reflecting continued analyst support for the shares despite recent volatility. Article Title

A Zacks piece highlighted REGN as a “strong value stock,” reflecting continued analyst support for the shares despite recent volatility. Negative Sentiment: Investor alerts and law-firm announcements said they are investigating possible securities claims against Regeneron after its Phase 3 melanoma trial for fianlimab plus Libtayo missed its primary endpoint versus Keytruda, raising legal and execution concerns. Article Title

Investor alerts and law-firm announcements said they are investigating possible securities claims against Regeneron after its for fianlimab plus Libtayo missed its primary endpoint versus Keytruda, raising legal and execution concerns. Negative Sentiment: Separate reports quoted Jim Cramer saying REGN could face more downgrades after the poor melanoma readout, reinforcing the market’s worry that the failed study may weigh on near-term sentiment. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total value of $70,524.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,343,815.72. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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