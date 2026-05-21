ABN Amro Investment Solutions Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

ABN Amro Investment Solutions boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 435.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,240 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 116,492 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.0% of ABN Amro Investment Solutions' portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Tesla were worth $64,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Tesla

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $395.20.

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Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $417.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $387.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $417.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 382.81, a P/E/G ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.79. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.21 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 83,213 shares of company stock valued at $32,201,105 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

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