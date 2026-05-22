ABN Amro Investment Solutions Grows Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

ABN Amro Investment Solutions lifted its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 436.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,564 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after purchasing an additional 48,461 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 407.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 499 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CVS Health Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of CVS opened at $93.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $58.50 and a 12-month high of $98.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. CVS Health's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.68.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

CVS Health News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $187,345,164.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,213,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at $586,842,501.45. This trade represents a 24.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $907,714.14. This trade represents a 87.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

See Also

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