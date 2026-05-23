ABN Amro Investment Solutions Grows Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

ABN Amro Investment Solutions raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 148.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,712 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 5,808 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 11,507.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,192,196 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $456,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,925 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,338,589 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $513,108,000 after acquiring an additional 570,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,386,519 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $4,292,310,000 after acquiring an additional 490,354 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 56.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,203,661 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $550,422,000 after acquiring an additional 435,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 35.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,355,159 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $568,930,000 after acquiring an additional 353,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MSI. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $504.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Motorola Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Cynthia Yazdi sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.01, for a total value of $3,297,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,529 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,254.29. The trade was a 42.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.09, for a total transaction of $23,404,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 47,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,078,401.03. This trade represents a 51.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 129,069 shares of company stock worth $60,779,964 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 1.0%

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $404.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company's fifty day moving average price is $434.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $359.36 and a one year high of $492.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Motorola Solutions's payout ratio is 39.00%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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