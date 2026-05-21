ABN Amro Investment Solutions Grows Stock Position in Wabtec $WAB

ABN Amro Investment Solutions increased its position in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,874 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions owned about 0.06% of Wabtec worth $21,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Wabtec by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 175 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabtec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabtec during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wabtec by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of Wabtec by 258.3% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 215 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $290.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Wabtec from $240.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $303.00 target price on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $318.00 target price on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wabtec has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $289.82.

Read Our Latest Report on Wabtec

Wabtec Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $259.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Wabtec has a 52-week low of $184.26 and a 52-week high of $275.84. The business's 50 day moving average is $256.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.88.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.52%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.250-10.650 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wabtec will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

Wabtec Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Wabtec's payout ratio is 17.54%.

Wabtec declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 11th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wabtec news, insider Rogerio Mendonca sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.21, for a total value of $924,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,668,785.21. The trade was a 25.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nalin Jain sold 7,936 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.09, for a total transaction of $2,095,818.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,680,668.76. This trade represents a 55.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,777 shares of company stock valued at $24,141,475. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Wabtec Profile

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

Further Reading

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