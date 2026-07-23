ABN Amro Investment Solutions Has $12.07 Million Stock Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

ABN Amro Investment Solutions lowered its holdings in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,717 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 27,590 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Qualcomm were worth $12,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,144,068 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $19,524,350,000 after buying an additional 647,076 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Qualcomm by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897,079 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $4,931,968,000 after buying an additional 3,221,924 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Qualcomm by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,727,862 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,861,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290,622 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,591,056,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Qualcomm by 9.9% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 12,671,635 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,136,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

Key Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $190.00 price objective on Qualcomm in a report on Monday. Lake Street Capital cut Qualcomm to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Qualcomm from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Qualcomm to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Qualcomm from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $219.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Qualcomm Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $175.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $121.99 and a 1-year high of $259.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.79 and a 200-day moving average of $168.41. The company has a market cap of $185.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.63.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qualcomm news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total transaction of $529,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 28,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,972,189.60. This represents a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 21,721 shares of company stock worth $4,044,465 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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