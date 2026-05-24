ABN Amro Investment Solutions Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. $HUM

ABN Amro Investment Solutions increased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report) by 320.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,951 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Humana were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 1,880.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Humana by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 114.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Humana

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shetty purchased 810 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $185.21 per share, with a total value of $150,020.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,158,992.97. This represents a 7.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Stock Up 1.4%

HUM stock opened at $307.79 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.11 and a 1-year high of $315.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $218.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.64. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.97 by $0.34. Humana had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 0.82%.The firm had revenue of $39.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.58 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000- EPS. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Humana's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Humana from $146.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Humana from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Humana from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $263.35.

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About Humana

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

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