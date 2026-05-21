ABN Amro Investment Solutions Has $12.91 Million Stake in Ciena Corporation $CIEN

ABN Amro Investment Solutions lifted its position in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN - Free Report) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,194 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 17,565 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Ciena were worth $12,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,055 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Ciena by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,740 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $2,234,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $1,231,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $9,537,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Ciena News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ciena this week:

Positive Sentiment: New coverage highlights growing adoption of Ciena’s WaveLogic 6 technology, including a 1 Tb/s subsea transmission deployment in Southeast Asia, reinforcing the company’s position in AI-driven and high-capacity network upgrades. Article Title

New coverage highlights growing adoption of Ciena’s WaveLogic 6 technology, including a 1 Tb/s subsea transmission deployment in Southeast Asia, reinforcing the company’s position in AI-driven and high-capacity network upgrades. Positive Sentiment: Additional reports on the Matrix Cable System and Batam–Jakarta subsea corridor suggest Ciena’s coherent optical gear is being activated in real-world deployments, which can support revenue visibility and investor enthusiasm around its subsea growth pipeline.

Additional reports on the Matrix Cable System and Batam–Jakarta subsea corridor suggest Ciena’s coherent optical gear is being activated in real-world deployments, which can support revenue visibility and investor enthusiasm around its subsea growth pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Zacks also included Ciena on a list of top liquid stocks, citing strong liquidity, growth attributes, and operational efficiency—factors that can help sustain institutional interest. Article Title

Zacks also included Ciena on a list of top liquid stocks, citing strong liquidity, growth attributes, and operational efficiency—factors that can help sustain institutional interest. Neutral Sentiment: A feature on Ciena’s CEO marking 25 years at the company focuses on execution challenges and long-term leadership, which is informative but not a clear near-term catalyst. Article Title

A feature on Ciena’s CEO marking 25 years at the company focuses on execution challenges and long-term leadership, which is informative but not a clear near-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: CEO Gary Smith and SVP Brodie Gage both sold shares, which can sometimes pressure sentiment even though the trades were disclosed as part of pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

CIEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Ciena from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ciena from $380.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on Ciena from $222.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ciena from $286.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $398.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ciena

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 22,014 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.80, for a total value of $9,021,337.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 68 shares in the company, valued at $27,866.40. This trade represents a 99.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 1,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.65, for a total value of $684,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 43,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,074,931.65. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 44,174 shares of company stock valued at $18,878,661 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ciena Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $553.58 on Thursday. Ciena Corporation has a 12 month low of $70.77 and a 12 month high of $598.84. The company's 50-day moving average price is $468.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $78.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 352.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.18. Ciena had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company's revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ciena Corporation will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation NYSE: CIEN is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena's product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.

In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.

Further Reading

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