ABN Amro Investment Solutions Has $1.95 Million Stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG

ABN Amro Investment Solutions lowered its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG - Free Report) by 71.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,800 shares of the company's stock after selling 284,000 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 716.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:MUFG opened at $22.91 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $23.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc (MUFG) is a Tokyo-based financial services holding company and one of Japan's largest banking groups and among the world's leading financial institutions. The group was formed through the integration of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group and UFJ Holdings and operates a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services for retail, corporate, and institutional clients. MUFG's core banking operations are conducted through its commercial banking arm and a network of domestic and international subsidiaries and affiliates.

MUFG offers a broad range of products and services including commercial and retail banking, corporate and investment banking, global transaction banking, trust banking, asset management, securities and brokerage services, credit cards, consumer finance, leasing and custody services.

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