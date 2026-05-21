ABN Amro Investment Solutions Has $22.77 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

ABN Amro Investment Solutions raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 64.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,210 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after buying an additional 58,034 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in TJX Companies were worth $22,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.6% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,298 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting TJX Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: TJX beat Q1 estimates with earnings of $1.19 per share versus about $1.01 expected, while revenue came in at $14.32 billion, above forecasts. Article Title

TJX beat Q1 estimates with earnings of $1.19 per share versus about $1.01 expected, while revenue came in at $14.32 billion, above forecasts. Positive Sentiment: Comparable sales rose 6% and pretax margin improved to 12.0%, showing that traffic and profitability remain strong across banners like T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods. Article Title

Comparable sales rose 6% and pretax margin improved to 12.0%, showing that traffic and profitability remain strong across banners like T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods. Positive Sentiment: The company raised full-year FY27 guidance, including EPS to $5.08-$5.15 and comp sales growth to 3%-4%, signaling confidence that momentum will continue. Article Title

The company raised full-year FY27 guidance, including EPS to $5.08-$5.15 and comp sales growth to 3%-4%, signaling confidence that momentum will continue. Positive Sentiment: TJX also increased its share buyback authorization to $2.75 billion-$3.0 billion, which is supportive for earnings per share and investor returns. Article Title

TJX also increased its share buyback authorization to $2.75 billion-$3.0 billion, which is supportive for earnings per share and investor returns. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s Q2 EPS guidance of $1.15-$1.17 is roughly in line with consensus, so the market is mostly reacting to the stronger full-year outlook rather than a big near-term beat. Article Title

Management’s Q2 EPS guidance of $1.15-$1.17 is roughly in line with consensus, so the market is mostly reacting to the stronger full-year outlook rather than a big near-term beat. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary was mixed on upside from here, with some noting the stock already reflects much of the beat-and-raise optimism. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered TJX Companies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $169.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on TJX

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of TJX stock opened at $159.13 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $156.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.44. The company has a market cap of $175.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.84 and a fifty-two week high of $165.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.The company's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Further Reading

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