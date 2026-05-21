ABN Amro Investment Solutions Has $27.89 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

ABN Amro Investment Solutions grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 85.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,114 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after buying an additional 112,777 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Walt Disney were worth $27,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 44,733 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares during the last quarter. Northbridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $724,000. Investment House LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 320.3% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 22,570 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 38,206 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 257,924 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $29,344,000 after purchasing an additional 15,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Walt Disney Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $104.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.18 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The firm has a market cap of $180.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company's 50-day moving average price is $101.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Phillip Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.47.

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Walt Disney News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Disney is rolling out fresh theme-park updates, including a revamped Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster at Disney World and new/updated music and theming in Animation Courtyard, which could help drive guest interest and spending. Article Title

Disney is rolling out fresh theme-park updates, including a revamped Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster at Disney World and new/updated music and theming in Animation Courtyard, which could help drive guest interest and spending. Positive Sentiment: Disney announced leadership changes at Walt Disney World, naming Joe Schott as president, which may be viewed as a step toward smoother park operations and execution. Article Title

Disney announced leadership changes at Walt Disney World, naming Joe Schott as president, which may be viewed as a step toward smoother park operations and execution. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage turned more constructive after Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Disney, reinforcing expectations for solid earnings growth. Article Title

Analyst coverage turned more constructive after Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Disney, reinforcing expectations for solid earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Disney-related lifestyle and travel pieces highlighting “good neighbor” hotels and park experiences add visibility to the brand, but are unlikely to materially affect the stock on their own. Article Title

Disney-related lifestyle and travel pieces highlighting “good neighbor” hotels and park experiences add visibility to the brand, but are unlikely to materially affect the stock on their own. Negative Sentiment: Disney is facing a proposed $5 million class-action lawsuit over its alleged use of facial-recognition technology on park visitors, adding legal and reputational risk for the company. Article Title

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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