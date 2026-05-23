ABN Amro Investment Solutions Has $3.12 Million Position in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

ABN Amro Investment Solutions raised its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) by 245.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,803 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 11,225 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company's stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 157 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,090 shares of the company's stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Certuity LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company's stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 224 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Cloudflare News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cloudflare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cloudflare announced a collaboration with Anthropic to launch Cloudflare Environments for Claude Managed Agents , a move that strengthens its position in AI infrastructure and could open a new growth avenue for its platform. Cloudflare (NET) Stock Trades Up, Here Is Why

Cloudflare announced a collaboration with Anthropic to launch , a move that strengthens its position in AI infrastructure and could open a new growth avenue for its platform. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting Cloudflare as a beneficiary of the AI and big-data buildout is supporting investor optimism and reinforcing the company’s long-term growth narrative. Why Cloudflare Russell 1000 Momentum Is Rising?

Coverage highlighting Cloudflare as a beneficiary of the AI and big-data buildout is supporting investor optimism and reinforcing the company’s long-term growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: The latest earnings report was solid, with Cloudflare beating both EPS and revenue estimates, but investors are still balancing strong growth against ongoing losses and a premium valuation.

The latest earnings report was solid, with Cloudflare beating both EPS and revenue estimates, but investors are still balancing strong growth against ongoing losses and a premium valuation. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider sales by CEO Matthew Prince, CAO Janel Riley, and CFO Thomas J. Seifert may create some short-term caution, even though the trades were made under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans and do not necessarily signal a change in outlook.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NET. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $222.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $236.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NET

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $9,103,291.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,911 shares in the company, valued at $3,981,473.58. This represents a 69.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $4,858,969.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 34,514 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,540,403. This represents a 42.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 655,550 shares of company stock valued at $131,181,924 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.89% of the company's stock.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $216.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.69 and a 200-day moving average of $199.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.43 billion, a PE ratio of -864.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.93 and a 12 month high of $260.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $639.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $620.83 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

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