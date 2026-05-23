ABN Amro Investment Solutions Has $3.55 Million Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

ABN Amro Investment Solutions grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 346.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,126 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,159 shares of the company's stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,016 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company's stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 718 shares of the company's stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company's stock.

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Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELV opened at $394.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $408.00.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $49.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.21 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 2.62%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.97 EPS. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 26.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Elevance Health's payout ratio is 29.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $424.00 to $391.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Elevance Health from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $358.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $384.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $399.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Elevance Health

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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