ABN Amro Investment Solutions Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

ABN Amro Investment Solutions lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON - Free Report) by 145.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,525 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 45,808 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $26,016,000 after buying an additional 13,078 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 165,530 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $94,009,000 after purchasing an additional 42,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $825.00 to $700.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $712.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AXON

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Erika Nardini sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.58, for a total value of $100,302.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,946 shares of the company's stock, valued at $985,804.68. This trade represents a 9.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 157 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $76,930.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $567,910. The trade was a 11.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 13,855 shares of company stock valued at $7,109,828 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $386.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.02, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.44. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $416.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $503.10. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 12 month low of $339.01 and a 12 month high of $885.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $807.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.91 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company's hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

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