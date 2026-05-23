ABN Amro Investment Solutions Has $3.80 Million Stock Position in SEI Investments Company $SEIC

ABN Amro Investment Solutions decreased its position in shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC - Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,285 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 18,010 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SEI Investments alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 44.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 432 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 353.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 60.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company's stock.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $90.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.00. SEI Investments Company has a 12 month low of $75.08 and a 12 month high of $93.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $83.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.07.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $641.82 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 31.17%.The company's revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SEI Investments Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SEI Investments from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group began coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $103.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEI Investments

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sanjay Sharma sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $2,253,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 39,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,389.48. This trade represents a 38.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip Mccabe sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total value of $1,377,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 54,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,039,448.88. The trade was a 21.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,447 shares of company stock worth $10,235,499. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a global provider of asset management, investment processing, and investment operations solutions. The firm offers a range of services designed to help financial institutions, private banks, wealth managers and family offices streamline back-office functions and enhance front-office capabilities. SEI's technology platforms support various stages of the investment lifecycle, including trade execution, performance reporting, risk analytics and client communications.

The company's core offerings include outsourced fund administration, custody and trust services, managed account solutions, and wealth management technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SEI Investments, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SEI Investments wasn't on the list.

While SEI Investments currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here