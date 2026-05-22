ABN Amro Investment Solutions Has $5.47 Million Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

ABN Amro Investment Solutions grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP - Free Report) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,402 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 59,428 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,958,816 shares of the company's stock worth $4,508,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,594,706 shares of the company's stock worth $1,662,361,000 after acquiring an additional 986,700 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 20,558,966 shares of the company's stock worth $524,459,000 after acquiring an additional 182,341 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,231,214 shares of the company's stock worth $371,304,000 after purchasing an additional 904,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,725,332 shares of the company's stock worth $222,582,000 after purchasing an additional 569,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company's stock.

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Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.3%

KDP opened at $28.78 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 10.81%.The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Keurig Dr Pepper's dividend payout ratio is 68.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $31.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper NASDAQ: KDP is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig's single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company's product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

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