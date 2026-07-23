ABN Amro Investment Solutions Has $6.82 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company $BA

ABN Amro Investment Solutions lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,243 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Boeing were worth $6,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 1,370 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $299,345. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Boeing announced several new aircraft wins at the Farnborough Airshow, including orders from Luxair, Uganda Airlines, MSC Air Cargo, and AerCap, which supports its backlog and signals steady demand for 737 MAX, 787 Dreamliner, and 777 freighter jets. Article Title

Boeing announced several new aircraft wins at the Farnborough Airshow, including orders from Luxair, Uganda Airlines, MSC Air Cargo, and AerCap, which supports its backlog and signals steady demand for 737 MAX, 787 Dreamliner, and 777 freighter jets. Positive Sentiment: TipRanks and other market commentary pointed to Boeing gaining as Airbus plays catch-up, reinforcing investor optimism that Boeing is benefiting from renewed commercial aircraft momentum. Article Title

TipRanks and other market commentary pointed to Boeing gaining as Airbus plays catch-up, reinforcing investor optimism that Boeing is benefiting from renewed commercial aircraft momentum. Positive Sentiment: Several reports noted Boeing’s “strong delivery momentum” and improving corporate turnaround narrative, which can help sentiment around the stock if investors believe execution is improving. Article Title

Several reports noted Boeing’s “strong delivery momentum” and improving corporate turnaround narrative, which can help sentiment around the stock if investors believe execution is improving. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and trading commentary say Boeing remains a trending stock, but much of the focus is on the upcoming earnings report and whether recent operational progress can be sustained. Article Title

Analysts and trading commentary say Boeing remains a trending stock, but much of the focus is on the upcoming earnings report and whether recent operational progress can be sustained. Negative Sentiment: Technical-focused coverage flagged Boeing as sitting below key moving averages ahead of Q2 earnings, suggesting the stock still faces resistance and investor caution. Article Title

Technical-focused coverage flagged Boeing as sitting below key moving averages ahead of Q2 earnings, suggesting the stock still faces resistance and investor caution. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage also warned that Boeing may report negative earnings next week, which could temper enthusiasm if results disappoint or guidance is weak. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Btg Pactual set a $260.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $261.53.

View Our Latest Report on Boeing

Boeing Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE BA opened at $208.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.59. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.77 and a 12 month high of $254.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.15 billion. Boeing's revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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