ABN Amro Investment Solutions Has $6.99 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

ABN Amro Investment Solutions grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 287.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 208,172 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 445,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 52,827 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 272,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 59,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 202,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 13,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drystone LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Drystone LLC now owns 166,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Pfizer News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pfizer announced strong Phase 2 results for its investigational 25-valent pneumococcal vaccine in infants, including a stronger immune response than Prevnar 20 and up to 15-fold higher antibody levels against a key strain. The company is now moving the program into pivotal Phase 3 testing, which could support future vaccine growth. Article Title

Pfizer announced strong Phase 2 results for its investigational 25-valent pneumococcal vaccine in infants, including a stronger immune response than Prevnar 20 and up to 15-fold higher antibody levels against a key strain. The company is now moving the program into pivotal Phase 3 testing, which could support future vaccine growth. Positive Sentiment: The company also received a broader European indication for HYMPAVZI, adding another recent R&D win that may strengthen Pfizer’s hemophilia franchise and improve investor confidence in the pipeline. Article Title

The company also received a broader European indication for HYMPAVZI, adding another recent R&D win that may strengthen Pfizer’s hemophilia franchise and improve investor confidence in the pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Pfizer and Rigel Pharmaceuticals expanded a commercialization deal for VEPPANU (vepdegestrant), creating another potential partnership-driven revenue stream tied to oncology. Article Title

Pfizer and Rigel Pharmaceuticals expanded a commercialization deal for VEPPANU (vepdegestrant), creating another potential partnership-driven revenue stream tied to oncology. Positive Sentiment: Pfizer’s oncology growth story is also getting attention, with coverage pointing to Padcev, biosimilars, and late-stage pipeline assets as key long-term drivers. Article Title

Pfizer’s oncology growth story is also getting attention, with coverage pointing to Padcev, biosimilars, and late-stage pipeline assets as key long-term drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Pfizer was also listed as a participant in an AI industry summit, but this appears unrelated to the company’s core investment thesis and is unlikely to move the stock on its own. Article Title

Pfizer Trading Up 0.5%

PFE opened at $25.93 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.35. The company's 50 day moving average price is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.23.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is currently 131.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised shares of Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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