ABN Amro Investment Solutions Has $70.25 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

ABN Amro Investment Solutions boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 102.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 730,610 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 369,196 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 0.9% of ABN Amro Investment Solutions' investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Netflix were worth $70,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 912.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $36,567,805,000 after purchasing an additional 351,493,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Netflix by 927.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,780,995 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $16,574,986,000 after buying an additional 159,578,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 892.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $9,305,336,000 after buying an additional 89,558,684 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 859.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $8,376,656,000 after buying an additional 80,025,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 903.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,349,973 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $8,002,414,000 after acquiring an additional 76,840,318 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $823,054.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $6,563,353.65. This represents a 11.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 899,839 shares of company stock worth $80,141,661. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on Netflix in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $95.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Netflix from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.21.

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Netflix Stock Up 1.6%

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $68.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.08 and a 52 week high of $126.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.42 and a 200-day moving average of $86.49.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Netflix's revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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