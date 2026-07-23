ABN Amro Investment Solutions Has $7.39 Million Stock Position in KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $BEKE

ABN Amro Investment Solutions lifted its position in KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE - Free Report) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,884 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 159,335 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in KE were worth $7,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,843,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 197.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,421,452 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,957,000 after buying an additional 1,608,207 shares during the period. Burkehill Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KE in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,500,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of KE during the fourth quarter worth $22,303,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of KE by 76.3% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,067,917 shares of the company's stock worth $58,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEKE has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of KE in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays increased their target price on KE from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Griffin Securities set a $24.40 price target on KE in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded KE from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $23.07.

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KE Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.69. KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30 and a beta of -0.33.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc NYSE: BEKE is a technology-driven real estate services company that operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and related services in mainland China. The company provides consumer-facing property listing marketplaces alongside a broad network of offline brokerage offices and agents, aiming to facilitate sales, rentals and new-home transactions for individual and institutional clients.

The company’s offerings span property listings for new and resale homes, rental listings, brokerage representation and transaction facilitation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE - Free Report).

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