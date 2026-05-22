ABN Amro Investment Solutions Increases Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

ABN Amro Investment Solutions grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) by 67.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,344 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 42,015 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in CoStar Group were worth $7,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 727.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the technology company's stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 860.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,691 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the technology company's stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 35,604 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSGP. Jefferies Financial Group raised CoStar Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, March 27th. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citizens Jmp decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $73.00 to $44.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $55.94.

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CoStar Group Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $33.93 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.35 and a 12 month high of $97.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 565.59, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average of $52.99.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 0.74%.The company had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. CoStar Group's revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance bought 71,430 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $2,514,336.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,722,865 shares in the company, valued at $60,644,848. This represents a 4.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louise S. Sams bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.36 per share, with a total value of $48,360.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 20,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at $986,979.24. This represents a 5.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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