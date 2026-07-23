ABN Amro Investment Solutions Increases Holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. $HASI

ABN Amro Investment Solutions boosted its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI - Free Report) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,941 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 51,681 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions owned 0.18% of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $8,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HASI. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter worth $27,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Down 1.1%

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $38.00 on Thursday. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $44.13. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 12.10 and a current ratio of 12.10.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $124.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.24 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.08%.HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2028 guidance at 3.500-3.600 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital's dividend payout ratio is presently 485.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

About HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc NYSE: HASI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in financing and investing in climate change solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, the company provides debt and equity capital to sustainable infrastructure projects across North America. Its mission is to support energy efficiency, renewable energy generation and resilient infrastructure, helping public and private sector clients reduce carbon emissions and achieve long-term environmental goals.

Hannon Armstrong's core business activities include originating and structuring loans, acquiring debt and equity interests, and managing a diversified portfolio of projects in sectors such as solar energy, wind power, energy storage, green buildings, and sustainable agriculture.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI - Free Report).

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