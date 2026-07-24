ABN Amro Investment Solutions Invests $2.48 Million in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 90,442 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,484,000.

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Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.5% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the company's stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.6% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 14,809 shares of the company's stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company's stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 15,529 shares of the company's stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the company's stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company's stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.40. The stock has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.07 and a beta of 1.54.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($1.07). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 4.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $8.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Huber Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Guggenheim restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $27.04.

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Key Headlines Impacting Warner Bros. Discovery

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About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery NASDAQ: WBD is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company's core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

Further Reading

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