ABN Amro Investment Solutions Invests $96.73 Million in Linde PLC $LIN

ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 195,108 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $96,727,000. Linde makes up 1.3% of ABN Amro Investment Solutions' investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Get Linde alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 536,954 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $266,200,000 after purchasing an additional 28,315 shares during the period. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $657,000. DJE Kapital AG bought a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth $157,834,000. Burling Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Linde by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 60,125 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $29,808,000 after purchasing an additional 15,815 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Linde stock opened at $505.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm's 50-day moving average is $516.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.69. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $387.78 and a 1 year high of $548.20. The stock has a market cap of $233.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 19.80%. Linde's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Linde's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LIN. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Linde from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Seaport Research Partners raised their target price on shares of Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $559.00 price target on Linde in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $548.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Linde

About Linde

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Linde, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Linde wasn't on the list.

While Linde currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here