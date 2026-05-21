ABN Amro Investment Solutions Lowers Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

ABN Amro Investment Solutions reduced its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK - Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,236 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 12,427 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions owned 0.10% of American Water Works worth $25,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,887 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 698.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,717 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 10,249 shares in the last quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,664,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 150,624 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $19,656,000 after purchasing an additional 48,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE AWK opened at $122.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business's 50 day moving average price is $132.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.34. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.28 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This is an increase from American Water Works's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Water Works's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $137.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on American Water Works from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $131.00 price objective on American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $139.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AWK

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc NYSE: AWK is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company's operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

See Also

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