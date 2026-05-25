ABN Amro Investment Solutions Lowers Stock Position in Ball Corporation $BALL

ABN Amro Investment Solutions reduced its stake in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL - Free Report) by 97.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,061 shares of the company's stock after selling 452,931 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Ball were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Ball by 297.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 802 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Ball during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Ball Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Ball stock opened at $56.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company's 50 day moving average price is $59.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.25. Ball Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.83 and a 52-week high of $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Ball (NYSE:BALL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.34 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ball Corporation will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Ball's payout ratio is 23.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial set a $73.00 target price on shares of Ball and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ball from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $66.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $69.54.

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Ball News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ball this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its earnings estimates for Ball across multiple future periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, and several quarterly forecasts, which may signal improving fundamentals and support investor sentiment.

Zacks Research raised its earnings estimates for Ball across multiple future periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, and several quarterly forecasts, which may signal improving fundamentals and support investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: The latest consensus full-year EPS estimate remains at $3.99, so the analyst changes are helpful but still broadly in line with market expectations.

The latest consensus full-year EPS estimate remains at $3.99, so the analyst changes are helpful but still broadly in line with market expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Recent non-company articles about “Dragon Ball” appear unrelated to Ball Corporation’s business and are unlikely to affect the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In related news, SVP Kathleen Pitre sold 10,660 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $710,275.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 36,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,118.36. The trade was a 22.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Fauze Villatoro purchased 1,551 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.51 per share, for a total transaction of $100,055.01. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president owned 13,778 shares of the company's stock, valued at $888,818.78. This represents a 12.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.58% of the company's stock.

About Ball

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company's packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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