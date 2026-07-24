ABN Amro Investment Solutions Makes New $2.57 Million Investment in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

ABN Amro Investment Solutions bought a new position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,651 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,566,000.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 35 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 6,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 687.5% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 63 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lumentum

In other Lumentum news, Director Ian Small sold 4,954 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $868.07, for a total transaction of $4,300,418.78. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,236,414.56. The trade was a 19.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vincent Retort sold 3,183 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total transaction of $3,036,422.85. Following the sale, the insider owned 89,563 shares in the company, valued at $85,438,623.85. This trade represents a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,260 shares of company stock valued at $38,859,220. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lumentum from $455.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,040.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,012.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lumentum

Lumentum Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $833.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company's 50-day moving average price is $848.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $725.62. The company has a market cap of $64.86 billion, a PE ratio of 154.38 and a beta of 1.48. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1,085.68.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $808.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.21 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 24.81%. Lumentum's revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

See Also

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