ABN Amro Investment Solutions Makes New Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,017 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COIN. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth $29,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 546.4% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 181 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklands Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Coinbase Global News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Coinbase unveiled new AI-agent payment infrastructure for business accounts, including support for USDC payments, automated trading tools, and a developer SDK. That reinforces the company’s push into stablecoin and AI-enabled payments, which could open new revenue streams. Coinbase Unveils AI Agent Payment Infrastructure for Business Accounts
- Positive Sentiment: Coinbase is expanding in Singapore, with plans to grow headcount and deepen its institutional and engineering presence in the region. Investors may view the move as evidence of international growth beyond the U.S. market. Coinbase to expand Singapore office headcount by 25%: report
- Positive Sentiment: Coinbase also participated in the launch of the Bitcoin Security Consortium alongside firms like BlackRock and Block, which may be seen as a credibility boost for the company’s role in crypto infrastructure. BlackRock, Coinbase, Strategy Among Nine Firms Launching the Bitcoin Security Consortium
- Neutral Sentiment: Raymond James began coverage on Coinbase Global, adding another analyst voice to the name, but the article provided no new rating or thesis details. Raymond James Financial Begins Coverage on Coinbase Global NASDAQ: COIN
- Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary suggests Coinbase could benefit even if the CLARITY Act stalls, since clearer crypto rules and broader market adoption still support the platform’s long-term business case. How Coinbase stock could win even if the Clarity Act loses
- Negative Sentiment: Near-term investor sentiment is being weighed down by uncertainty around U.S. crypto legislation, with reports saying the Senate CLARITY Act faces political roadblocks and analysts have cut price targets ahead of earnings. That likely explains some of the weakness in Coinbase Global (COIN) shares today. Coinbase (COIN) Stock Drops 3% Amid Senate Crypto Bill Uncertainty
- Negative Sentiment: Citi lowered its price target on Coinbase from $400 to $235, echoing earlier cuts from JPMorgan. Even with a bullish rating, the reduced valuation can pressure sentiment ahead of the company’s upcoming earnings report. Analyst cuts Coinbase price target 40% ahead of Q2 earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Coinbase disclosed a 50-minute outage caused by a configuration error that disrupted transfers, debit card purchases, and onchain services. Operational hiccups like this can hurt confidence in the platform’s reliability. Coinbase Reveals How One Configuration Error Triggered a 50-Minute Outage
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on COIN. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. President Capital increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $236.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $239.14.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Coinbase Global
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.54, for a total transaction of $1,815,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,200. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total transaction of $324,365.65. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,627 shares of company stock worth $5,327,841. Insiders own 16.66% of the company's stock.
Coinbase Global Stock Performance
NASDAQ COIN opened at $158.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.75. The company has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 59.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 3.35. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.18 and a 1 year high of $402.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($1.55). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Coinbase Global Profile
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Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.
Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.
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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN - Free Report).
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