ABN Amro Investment Solutions Makes New Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,017 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COIN. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth $29,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 546.4% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 181 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklands Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COIN. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. President Capital increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $236.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $239.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Coinbase Global

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.54, for a total transaction of $1,815,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,200. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total transaction of $324,365.65. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,627 shares of company stock worth $5,327,841. Insiders own 16.66% of the company's stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ COIN opened at $158.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.75. The company has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 59.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 3.35. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.18 and a 1 year high of $402.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($1.55). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN - Free Report).

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