ABN Amro Investment Solutions Makes New Investment in General Motors Company $GM

ABN Amro Investment Solutions bought a new position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 32,951 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,018,874 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $640,659,000 after buying an additional 5,830,050 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in General Motors by 348.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,549,170 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $216,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,695 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in General Motors by 436.8% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,658,525 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $130,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,274 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in General Motors by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,097,019 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $251,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,594,525 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $158,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GM. Wall Street Zen upgraded General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on General Motors from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on General Motors from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on General Motors from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Motors from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $94.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on General Motors

General Motors Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $78.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.29. General Motors Company has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $87.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.51 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The company's revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. General Motors's payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

General Motors declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Key General Motors News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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